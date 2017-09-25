Samsung Galaxy A (2018) Rumoured To Feature A Dedicated Bixby Button

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy A (2018) series towards the end of this year or early next year. While the series still remains a mid-range series, there is a new rumour in town that the A (2018) series might see a slight modification in their designs with the inclusion of a dedicated Bixby button.

This was made known by a Weibo leaker and re-echoes earlier revelation that Samsung will be extending the Bixby feature to its mid-range smartphones. The Galaxy J7+ was earlier rumoured to have a Bixby button with limited functions, same for the Galaxy C8. Since Samsung has said that Bixby will arrive on more devices in the future, the rumour gains some credibility but we can’t pinpoint which of the Galaxy A(2018) models would have a Bixby button and can’t say for sure if this rumour is 100% credible. Apart from the voice assistant, the Galaxy A (2018) has been tipped to feature an Infinity Display and at least one model might have a dual camera system.

Bixby was first introduced on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones but it wasn’t until several months later before it became functional. The service is now available in over 200 countries including India and was recently introduced on the Galaxy Note 8 phablet. Samsung just tackled the challenge which slowed down the rollout of Bixby on its phones so, we believe the company is right on schedule with its plans to expand Bixby. The tech giant even plans to expand Bixby features to its smart home gadgets and wearables in the near future and is rumoured to be working on a Smart speaker that would have the Bixby Voice Assistant.

