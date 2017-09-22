Huawei Maimang 6 Launched with Quad Cameras, 18:9 Full Screen Design

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei has been officially announced the Maimang 6 smartphone in China today. The key features of this smartphone are dual front and rear cameras and a large display that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Huawei Maimang 6 is fitted with a 5.9-inch display that produces a Full HD+ resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels. The screen is overlaid with a 2.5D curved glass. The Chinese manufacturer has powered the Maimang 6 with Kirin 659 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It features a 3,340mAh battery and includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner below the display.

The smartphone features a hybrid SIM slot that allows user to either use a microSD card or nano-sized SIM on the second slot. It features an internal storage of 64 GB. The Android 7.0 Nougat OS available on the smartphone is skinned with EMUI 5.1.

The front side of the handset includes dual selfie snappers of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel. It is coupled with a soft LED flash. The backside of the phone has a dual-tone LED flash enabled dual camera setup that comprises of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The other features of the smartphone include Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

The Maimang 6 measures 156.2 x 75.2 x 7.5mm and its weight is 164 grams. The handset sports a metal unibody design and comes in three colors like Obsidian Black, Streamer Gold and Aurora Blue.

The pre-orders of the Huawei Maimang 6 has started from today in China. It is priced at 2,399 Yuan (~$365) in the country. Its shipments will begin on Sept. 30. Rumors are rife that the smartphone would be debuting globally as Huawei Mate 10 Lite in October.