Smartisan M2L Coming With “Sony IMX 258 Flagship Dual Camera”, Sample Photo Leaks

It has been almost a year since Chinese phone maker Smartisan released the flagship Smartisan M1L. The device turned out to be a stunner as it came with a well-studded specs lineup which included a Snapdragon 821 processor. The design was also another unique feature with its close resemblance to Apple’s iPhones, especially the round home button. The M1L is about getting a successor as a new leak suggests Smartisan M2L is on its way.

The leak which appeared on Weibo recently is that of the camera sample of the M2L and it gives us an idea of the sensor that would be onboard the M2L. We really can’t say if the inscription on the camera’s sample photo is a watermark or if it was just included to pass across the message. However, it reveals that the device will be named Smartisan M2L and that it would pack a dual camera setup at the rear and the main sensor will be a Sony IMX258 sensor!

This will be the company’s first model with dual cameras and IMX258 is just powerful enough for a flagship camera. The sensor is found in models such as Redmi Pro, Mi 5S Plus, Nokia 8, Nubia Z17 Mini, LG G6 and others and is mostly used in a RGB + mono dual camera combination. The Sony IMX258 is a 13MP sensor with 1.12um pixel size and also supports RGB and black and white mode. Of course, it is not restricted to RGB + monochrome combination. It could also function in a telephoto + wide angle sensor combination among others. Talking about the camera smaple, it isn’t out of this world but the performance isn’t bad either.

No word yet on when the M2L will be launched but it may drop along side a Smartisan M2 just like the first generation M1 and M1L. The M-series models are presently missing on Smartisan’s official online shop which could be an indication that a launch is imminent.

