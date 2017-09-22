Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Camera Samples Reveal A Good 12MP Rear Camera But There’s Room For Improvement

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

One of the biggest launches for Xiaomi this year was none other than the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. The phone undercuts rivals like the Galaxy S8 and the LG V30 by a significant margin, offering a similar full-screen design at a much cheaper price tag. The phone is a beast on paper, powered by the same Snapdragon 835 chip that’s found inside most top-end flagships in the market this year along with 6GB of RAM. While Xiaomi has consistently managed to give us the best specs at the most competitive price tag, one area where the company is still lagging behind mainstream phone makers like Samsung, Apple, and Huawei is in the camera department.

After our initial hands-on with the phone, we were excited to check out the camera at the back of the phone, a 12MP 1.25 µm sensor with PDAF and OIS. This is quite a decent setup, featuring a slightly tweaked primary sensor of the Mi 6 but is it good enough to take on the big players?

Well, not exactly. The 12MP at the back of the Mi Mix 2 is good for most occasions. But often you are left wanting for more details in the pictures. Don’t get me wrong, the Mi Mix 2 has a pretty good camera, but now that it’s a mainstream flagship that’s more like a cheaper replacement to devices like the V30 and the S8, I personally feel the company could have done better.

But as an independent smartphone, the camera samples reveal that the phone manages to do well, with good levels of detail and punchy colors. Even autofocus is pretty quick and impressive. So, you will be able to take great photos, even better than the Mi 6. What’s disappointing though is the lack of the secondary camera for background blur ‘bokeh’ photos. Given that almost everyone has jumped onto the dual camera bandwagon, it was a surprise to see Xiaomi stick with a single camera module on its top-end flagship.

Check out the samples below and let me know what you feel about the phone’s image quality.