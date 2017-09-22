Real Photos of Nubia Full-Screen Phone Leak

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The renders of a near bezel-less, full-screen Nubia phone recently made the rounds online which showed that ZTE’s elite Nubia brand was planning to release a full-screen phone. The model also appeared on TENAA very recently which gave us an idea of the specifications the device will come with. Again, the Nubia full-screen phone has appeared online, this time around in live shots.

The leaked photos could be seen as a teaser because the Nubia phone is encased in what looks like a protective shell which masks the extent of the side bezels the device comes with. Nevertheless, we can still see that the phone is far from being a bezel-less phone because apart from the reduced bezels on the chin, the top and bottom edges still have bezels which some will term as too much.

The Nubia phone appeared on TENAA with the model number NX589J and is rumoured to go by the name Nubia Z17s. The TENAA listing reveals the Nubia phone features a 5.2-inch 1080p display, 6GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, a dual camera setup in which the main sensor is 13MP, a 16MP sensor and a 3100mAh battery capacity. In addition, it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

