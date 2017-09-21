Nubia Full-Screen Model With 6GB RAM Receives TENAA Certification

A new Nubia smartphone has been certified by the Chinese Telecoms regulatory agency TENAA and it looks like this is the full-screen phone Nubia is rumoured to be working on. The Nubia device has the model number NX589J and the photos attached to the TENAA listing shows a full-screen design with tiny bezels at the chin and a reduced bezels at the top and bottom bezels.

The Nubia NX589J model which is expected to be named Nubia Z17s is listed with a 5.2-inch 1080P display and would get its juice from a 3100mAh battery. The mobile phone will sport a dual camera setup at the rear, with the main sensor being a 13MP sensor. The device will also pack a 16MP camera up front. TENAA has not revealed the processor but it is listed as having a frequency of 2.0 GHz and should be a Snapdragon 835 chip. The Nubia full-screen phone also comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage which is expandable. Providing the interface will be Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS while there are dual SIM slots inside.

A render of the Nubia full-screen phone was only spotted recently but Nubia is yet to disclose when the model will be officially launched.

