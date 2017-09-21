LG V30 Teardown Video Shows Its Legendary f/1.6 Camera & Internals Up Close

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

LG announced the LG V30 on August 31 and it came with an interesting and sleek design which has earned the device lots of positive reviews. One of the features which stood out is the camera which has the widest aperture you’ll ever find in a smartphone camera till date which is a f/1.6 aperture with optical image stabilization (OIS). You can have a closer look at the V30’s camera from this dismantling video uploaded by Jerry Rig Everything.

The video shows the V30 entirely taken apart and it shows the device comes with a fairly repair-friendly design. The device also comes with a non-removable battery, unlike previous V-series model. Don’t forget the device utilizes a bezel-less design which means a cracked screen can only be fixed with the entire front panel changed. You can watch the entire video from below.

Related: Korea Gets LG V30 and V30 Plus, Cheaper Than The Galaxy Note 8

To refresh your memories, the LG V30 features a 6-inch OLED display with a 1440 x 2880 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It has 4GB of RAM that is paired with a Snapdragon 835 SoC. A 16MP f/1.6 sensor paired with a 13MP f/1.9 lens grace its back. Up in front is a 5MP f/2.2 sensor. The V30 also comes with an IP68 rating, packs a 3300mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box.