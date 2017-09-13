Korea Gets LG V30 and V30 Plus, Cheaper Than The Galaxy Note 8

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

LG has announced the LG V30 and V30 Plus in its home country of South Korea. Both phones were first officially unveiled in Berlin over a week ago, but LG didn’t reveal their prices. It however did that today.

While the price is for Korea, one can have a rough estimate as to how much it would cost in other countries. The LG V30 will sell for KRW 949,300 (∼$841) and the LG V30 Plus will sell for KRW 998,800 (∼$885).

The difference between the two variants is limited to just built-in storage. The V30 has 64GB and the V30+ has 128GB. It is left to you to decide if paying $40 more for an extra 64GB of storage is the right decision, after taking into consideration that they both have MicroSD card slots (256GB max).

Pre-orders for the phones will begin tomorrow, 14th of September and end on 20th of September. It will officially go on sale on the 21st before rolling out to other regions.

The LG V30 and V30 Plus may cost less than the Galaxy Note 8 (64GB =$964, 256GB = $1,107) but it doesn’t come with exciting pre-order gifts like its close competitor. Those who pre-order the V30 will be able to buy a Daydream VR headset for a discounted price of KRW1000 (∼$0.89). To be honest, that is a pretty heavy discount.

The LG V30 has a 6-inch OLED display with a 1440 x 2880 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It has 4GB of RAM that is paired with a Snapdragon 835 SoC. A 16MP f/1.6 sensor paired with a 13MP f/1.9 lens grace its back. Up in front is a 5MP f/2.2 sensor.

The LG V30 has an IP68 rating, a 3300mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box.

(Via)