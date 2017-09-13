Xiaomi Mi A1 Global Rollout Begins With India

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi unveiled its first Android One phone, the Mi A1 last week. The phone which is actually the Mi 5X but with Pure Android instead of MIUI 9 went on sale yesterday in India.

Xiaomi had announced during the launch that the Mi A1 will be available in a total of 37 countries. However, it has not disccosed when these other countries will get it.

While some may say one can simply just order the Mi 5X and flash the Mi A1 Android One port on it, you may need to confirm it has the bands you need. The Mi 5X doesn’t support LTE Band 20 neither does the Mi A1 sold in India. On the other hand, the Mi A1 that is listed on the Vietnam site has support for Band 20. If this band is important to you, then it is best you wait till the phone is available in your country.

As at the time of writing, the Mi A1 seems to be out of stock on the Mi site. The next sale is stated to be at 12:00 noon on September 19. That is the same time and date Flipkart will also have it on sale. They both have it priced at INR 14,999 but Flipkart doesn’t have the rose gold variant listed.

The Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs the same 12MP dual rear cameras as the Mi 6. There is a 3080mAh battery under the metal body, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port.