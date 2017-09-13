Huawei’s Quad-Camera Phone Is The Maimang 6, Launches September 22

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In the last couple of days, there has been news of a Huawei phone with dual rear and dual front cameras. The phone which is codenamed Rhone appeared on TENAA yesterday disclosing the specs and design. Today, Huawei released a poster for the launch of the phone, revealing it as the Maimang 6.

For those who don’t know, Huawei’s Maimang line is released outside China as the G-series. Last year’s Maimang 5 was released as the Huawei G9 Plus in other markets.

Although the poster doesn’t tease the four cameras on the device, it does tease the 18:9 display. Also, if you look at the logo on the bottom left corner, it is the same one present on the back of the image from TENAA.

The Huawei Maimang 6 will launch on September 22. This means it will be the first Huawei phone to feature the EntireView Display. The Mate 10 Pro is also expected to come with an EntireView Display.

The Maimang 6 will have a 5.9-inch 1080 x 2160 display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will be powered by a 2.6GHz octa-core processor that draws power from a 3240mAh battery.

The dual cameras on the back is a 16MP + 2MP combo and the ones in front is a 13MP + 2MP combo. Like its predecessor, it will have a metal body that will come in shades of blue, gold, and according to leaked live images, black.

