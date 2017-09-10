New Leak Says Huawei Mate 10 Pro Will Have A f/1.6 Camera, Launch With Android Oreo

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A few days ago, Evan Blass of VentureBeat, released a ton of info about Huawei’s upcoming Mate 10 series. Citing marketing material provided by an insider, the details of the new Mate series further confirms some previous leaks.

Earlier, Evan Blasss had revealed via Twitter that the codenames for the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are Marcel and Blanc respectively. However, the new leak mentions a third device code-named Alps.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro a.k.a Blanc

As revealed in previous leaks, Evan confirms that the Mate 10 Pro will have an 18:9 display based on its 1440 x 2880 resolution and 5.99-inch IPS LCD. It will also have 6GB of RAM paired with the new Kirin 970 and 64GB/128GB of storage.

The next interesting spec is the camera configuration. Huawei will be working with Leica again on the cameras. Blanc is said to have a 12MP + 20MP dual configuration on the rear. The sensors are said to have optically stabilized lenses with apertures comparable to the LG V30 i.e. f/1.6 aperture. We expect the 8MP front camera will also get the Leica treatment just like in the Huawei P10.

The Mate 10 Pro will have a thickness of 7.5 mm but will still manage to have a 4000mAh battery. It will also have an IP68 rating and a LTE Cat. 16 modem (what happened to the Cat. 18 modem?). The phone will be announced on October 18 but won’t ship till December with EMUI 6.0 based on Android Oreo on board.

Huawei Alps

Evan says the Mate 10 is codenamed Marcel so we don’t not know what will be Alps’ official name. Nevertheless, the phone is definitely a flagship and not a sort of Lite version of the series.

It has a 5.88-inch IPS LCD display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. That’s a Quad HD display in the usual 16:9 aspect ratio format. Alps will also have the Kirin 970 powering it, the same camera configuration as Blanc and even the same 4000mAh battery capacity.

RAM however gets a cut to 4GB and storage is limited to just 64GB. It will be thicker at 8.23 mm and is said to have a Cat. 12 LTE modem. Alps will be announced on October 16 and will go on sale later that month.

