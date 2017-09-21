Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus Official: Full-Screen Displays, Impressive Cameras & A Few Other Tricks

The Vivo X20 was unveiled today in China. The new smartphone is Vivo’s second full-screen smartphone, coming weeks after the announcement of the Vivo V7 Plus in India.

Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus Design

The Vivo X20 and X20 Plus feature a 3D arc design that is designed to provide a comfortable grip in your palm. The 1.8mm U-shaped antenna lines are seamlessly integrated into the device using a new generation nano-injection molding process. The rest of the body is finished with an ultra-fine zirconium sand spray process that gives it a silky smooth feel.

Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus Specs

The Vivo X20 has a 6.01 inch 18:9 display that occupies 85.3% of the front of the phone. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 paired with 4GB of RAM. Owners will be able to choose between 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage. The X20 has an AK4376A for HiFi audio and packs a 3245mAh battery under the hood.

The Vivo X20 Plus has a larger 6.43-inch 2160 x 1080 super AMOLED display crammed in a 5.85-inch body. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 660 mobile platform and packs the same amount of RAM. However, storage is limited to 64GB but one can add up to and additional 256GB via a MicroSD card slot.

The X20 Plus also differs in the camera aspect as its sensors have OIS. It has an ES9318 DAC + amp for Hi-Fi audio. Due to the bigger screen, it packs a 3905mAh battery capacity.

There is dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, dual band WiFi, and a micro USB port for connectivity on both devices. There are also fingerprint scanners on the back of the phones that support payment and can control the cameras too.

Both the Vivo X20 And Vivo X20 Plus run FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 7.1.1 out of the box. There is a built-in AI assistant that learns your usage pattern, channeling processing power to your most used apps.

There is also a new Vivo Game Engine that greatly improves game-play even for very demanding games. The game engine also makes sure that incoming calls or notifications do not affect game-play. If you need to respond to messages from chat apps, a floating and re-sizeable window of the app will appear. It seems only WeChat and QQ are supported for now.

Face Wake

There are two ways to unlock the X20 – using the fingerprint scanner or using the new Face Wake feature. Face Wake is said to unlock the device in just 0.1s. Vivo claims it detects up to 128 different facial features before proceeding to unlock the phone.

Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus Cameras

Vivo like its sibling OPPO, makes camera-centric phones and the X20 and X20 Plus don’t disappoint. There are dual rear cameras on both phones in a 12MP + 5MP combination. The 12MP f/1.8 sensor is unique as it can take images up to 24MP. Pair that with the 5MP secondary sensor and you get high quality bokeh images. The 12MP f/2.0 dual-pixel front facing camera uses the same technology and also takes portrait images.

Vivo also says it has worked on an image sensor processor unit it calls Vivo Image Cube. This is actually a 256MB dual-core image sensor processor (DSP).

Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus Pricing and Availability

The Vivo X20 will start at ¥2998 (~$455) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model. For double the storage, Vivo is asking for ¥3398 (~$515). The Plus model will cost ¥3498 (~$530). Both phones will be available in gold, rose gold and matte black.