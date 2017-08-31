LG V30 Official with 6-inch P-OLED Full Vision, Bezel-less Design, Topnotch Videography

LG has finally unveiled one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year, the LG V30. Unlike the predecessor models that featured a secondary ticker screen, the LG V30 ditches it for good. It is packed with several multimedia features and it comes with an amazing f/1.6 aperture camera sensor.

LG V30 Design

LG V30 sports a MIL-STD-810G standard IP68 certified aluminum chassis with Gorilla Glass 5 panel on its rear side. It measures 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.4 mm. Since it weighs 158 grams, it is lighter than the LG G6 that has a smaller design. Thermal pad and heat pipe present inside the LG V30 kills all the heat created inside it. It will be coming in four color options such as Black, Titan, Sliver and Pink.

LG V30 Display

The LG V30 is the first among all the LG flagship phones to come with a polymer-OLED screen (P-OLED) coupled with FullVision design that was introduced on the LG G6. The Moto Z2 Force’s ShatterShield unbreakable screen also features a P-OLED display as we can understand how durable the display of LG V30 will be.

The HDR 10 compliant 6-inch FullVision display of the LG V30 delivers an aspect ratio of 18:5 and a resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 pixels. The side bezels are not visible and the upper and lower bezels are slim which allows the LG phablet to deliver an aspect ratio of 82 percent.

LG V30 Hardware

The Snapdragon 835 chipset powers the LG V30 along with 4 GB of RAM. It will be available in two storage choices such as 64 GB and 128 GB. It also features a microSD card slot that supports up to 2 TB microSD card. LG has packed a non-removable 3,300mAh battery inside the LG V30 which can be charged quickly through USB-C through Quick Charge 3.0.

LG V30 Cameras

As LG had confirmed before the launch of V30, its dual rear camera includes the world’s widest f/1.6 aperture Crystal Clear lens of 16-megapixel that includes features like 3-axis OIS, laser and PDAF coupled with a 13-megapixel f/1.9 aperture lens. The frontside of the phablet is fitted with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

The LG V30 continues to feature a 3.5mm headphone slot and the sound experience is enriched with Bang & Olufsen audio system. The audio receive of the LG V30 also functions like a microphone.

LG UX 6.0 Brings Special Features

With the new LG UX 6.0+ overlaid on LG V30’s Android 7.1 Nougat OS, the company has introduced 9 different kinds of Always-on Display screens that allows users to access notifications and quick tools from the lock screen. The secondary ticker screen has been replaced by a new software feature called Floating Bar feature which contains quick access to capture tools like GIF animator and screen grab, app shortcuts, incoming calls, music player and quick contacts. The new UX also brings some gaming tools such as break mode, screenshot, scale app and adjusting of game graphics.



Read More: LG V30 Widest Aperture Lens Explained

There are several ways to unlock the smartphone such as voice recognition, face recognition, fingerprint sensor and knock code. While enjoying a video, users make use of Point Zoom feature wherein users can tap at any point on the screen and zoom the video in that area.

Cine Effect makes the video shot through the LG V30’s cameras look like Hollywood movies through its professional grade color filters and presets. Graphy features allows LG V30 users to shoot photos like a professional with a wide range of manual presets. Quick Video Editor makes it easy for the users edit and share videos.

Hi-Fi Quad DAC brings professionally designed sound presets and digital filters for enhanced audio experience. Other LG UX 6.0+ features Google Assistant integration and app shortcuts.

LG V30 Release Date, Price and Availability

LG did not reveal any information on the pricing and availability of the LG V30 at its launch event. These details are expected to be declared soon.

After checking through the previous release patterns of the LG V series smartphones, Phone Arena has speculated that LG V30 pre-orders may begin late September or in the beginning of October. The publication claims that it may cost $830.