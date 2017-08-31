Huawei Will Announce The Kirin 970 With Its Dedicated AI Chip At IFA

Huawei has scheduled October 16 as the day it announces its flagship phone, the Mate 10. The Mate 10 has been confirmed by one of the company’s executives to be powered by the Kirin 970, its latest flagship processor.

One of the key features of the Kirin 970 is that it is the first processor to feature an integrated Artificial Intelligence processing unit. This info was confirmed by Yu Chengdong, another of the company’s top executives.

Huawei’s president of smartphone division, He Gang, has taken to Weibo in the past few days to announce that Huawei’s new Mobile AI will be unveiled at IFA Berlin 2017. Since the AI processing unit is integrated into the main chip, it is believed that the Kirin 970 itself will make an appearance.

We may also see the Huawei Mate 10 at the event on Saturday, however it won’t be a plain reveal. Last year, when the Kirin 960 was announced, there was a phone wrapped up in brown paper (excluding the screen) to serve as the prototype device for the new chip. To test the new AI processing unit, there has to be a prototype on site too. That device will most likely be the Huawei Mate 10 or Mate 10 Pro.

The Kirin 970 will be built on TSMC’s 10nm process. The octa-core chip will feature 4 x Cortex-A73 cores and 4 x Cortex-A53 cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. It will have a Mali-G72 GPU, Cat. 12 LTE and support for dual cameras. It is also said to be the world’s first pre-5G (4.5G) LTE chip.

