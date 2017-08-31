The Blackview BV4000 Is The Perfect Phone For The Weather

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The weather lately has been one of hurricanes, torrential rains and flooding. To be honest, there is no better time to own a waterproof phone especially in case of an emergency. The Blackview BV4000 is an example of a cheap rugged and waterproof smartphone.

The BV4000 is a budget waterproof phone with one of the most eye-catching designs. It has an octagonal frame that is a blend of metal and rubber that protects the components against shocks from falls and drops of up to 1.5m. While most phones can only be immersed in water of up to a depth of 1.5m for 30 minutes, the BV4000 can survive for one hour. It can also survive extreme temperatures.

The Blackview BV4000 has a 4.7-inch HD display protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It has 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage with support for expansion, and is powered by a MT6580A processor clocked at 1.3GHz.

There is dual SIM support (3G only) Bluetooth 4.0 and 2.4GHz WiFi support. The Blackview BV4000 also has a FM radio which comes in handy during emergencies for listening to broadcasts. During storms, it is not unusual for cell towers to have been damaged and internet service disrupted, thereby cutting off any means of getting information.

Even though it is a budget rugged phone, it features dual 8MP cameras on the rear for images with the bokeh effect. The front camera is a 2MP sensor. The phone packs a 3680mAh battery with support for 5V/2A fast charging and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The Blackview BV4000 is currently available on AliExpress for $89.99. Although it doesn’t get the Brand Sale promo price reduction, there are other Blackview phones on the official store that are discounted. The promo ends tomorrow, so you may need to hurry if you are keen on picking up a Blackview phone.