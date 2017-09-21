OPPO R11 King of Glory Edition Will Arrive on September 29

OPPO is not new to special edition phones. It has been doing it for years just like its sister company, Vivo. The OPPO R11, its latest flagship has received two special edition models – a FC Barcelona Edition and a TFBOYS Edition. It will be adding a third next week – OPPO R11 King of Glory Edition.

King of Glory is one of the most popular online multiplayer battle games. Published by Tencent Games and with a report of 200 million active players monthly as at July 2017, it’s clear to see why OPPO will want to make a special edition of its R11 phone for the game.

The special edition phone will be launched on September 29 as a way to mark the anniversary of the game. A teaser image posted on OPPO’s Weibo page gives us a glimpse of what to expect.

The OPPO R11 King of Glory Edition is actually the red variant with some changes. There is a gold King of Glory emblem on the back with gold accents around the dual cameras and for the OPPO laser engraving. The UI will also feature elements from the game.

There is no info on pricing and configuration details of the special edition phone.

