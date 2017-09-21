Meizu M6 Camera Samples Dazzle Just Like The M6 Note’s

Meizu yesterday officially launched yet another sleek smartphone, more of a smaller version of the M6 Note. The Meizu M6 utilizes a classic design and is available in four colors. One of the main features of the device is the camera setup, both at the front and rear aspects. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, self-timer, and other features.

On the other hand, the Meizu M6 packs at its rear, a 13MP camera with an RGBW color sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens. Meizu has again worked with ArcSoft on image optimization algorithms to improve features like noise reduction and HDR photography. This improvement seems to have resulted in a powerful camera capable of capturing crisp clear shots. The Chinese tech company has now shared some samples shot by the M6’s main camera and just like the M6 Note, the photos are credible evidence of the potentials the M6’s camera holds.