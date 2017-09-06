Red Variant Of The Meizu M6 Note Spotted Online

A fortnight ago, Meizu launched its first snapdragon-powered smartphone, the M6 Note. It launched in four colors – Moonlight Silver, Obsidian Black, Peacock Blue, and Champagne Gold.

Of the four variants, only three are available for purchase. The Peacock Blue is not up for sale yet. However, that might not be the only version Meizu hasn’t released yet. The rear shell of a red version of the M6 Note was seen online earlier today.

Although Meizu has not confirmed a new color variant outside the announced four, this won’t be their first red device. There is a red Meizu Pro 7 as well as a red Meizu M5c.

Some sources say the red M6 Note may be a special variant that is slightly different from the other variants. We advise you take this with a pinch of salt.

The rear shell in the image has a white antenna line at the top with a space for the quad LED flash. It also has two cut-outs for the rear cameras and the curved corners are the same as that of the other variants.

READ MORE: Meizu Rumored As Working On A Bezel-Less Phone Code-named Ocean

The Meizu M6 Note packs a 5.5-inch FHD display, 3GB/4GB of RAM, and 16/32/64GB of storage. It has a 16MP front facing camera and a combination of two 12MP sensors on the rear. Under the metal body is a 4000mAh battery. Pricing starts at ¥1099 (~$165) for the 3GB + 16GB model and ends at ¥1699 (~$255) for the 4GB + 64GB model.

(Source)