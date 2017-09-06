Moto G5S & G5S Plus Certified By TENAA, China Launch Imminent

Lenovo recently unveiled the Motorola Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus in India early last month and before then had listed up the smartphones for sale on Motorola Germany’s website. But the tech company has been silent about launching the premium smartphones in its home country, China. Looks like the Moto models are now set to go official in China. Both the G5S and G5S Plus have now appeared on TENAA‘s website indicating that they have received certification.

The TENAA listing shows the specifications of both models are the same with the ones revealed when they were unveiled in India. Obviously, the Moto G5S is the cheaper model of the two and that is reflected on its specs. The device features a 5.2-inch full HD display covered with Gorilla Glass 3. The Indian variant of the Moto G5S gets 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage but China will be getting both the 3GB + 32GB version as well as the 4GB + 64GB variant. The device is also listed as powered by a 1.5GHz processor which is already known to be the Snapdragon 430 chip.

In addition, the Moto G5S comes with a metal body and a single rear camera, unlike the G5S Plus which has a dual camera setup at the rear. The G5S gets its juice from a 2810mAh battery. The battery is a removable one and the camera is configured as a 16MP sensor at the rear and a 5MP front camera.

Read More: Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus Officially Launched in Germany

On the other hand, the Moto G5S Plus features a bigger 5.5-inch 1080p display on top of an all metal-unibody. The device is powered by a 2,35GHz processor which is the Snapdragon 625 SoC. The China version will come with just 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage unlike the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage combo unveiled in India. As stated earlier, the major upgrade in the Moto G5S Plus is the addition of dual rear cameras. The G5S Plus dual cameras consist of two 13MP rear cameras in the Monochrome + RGB format with a 3D depth sensor for bokeh effects.

No word yet on when both models will go official in China but that may not be too far away.

(source: 1,2)