Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus Officially Launched in Germany

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus have been officially released. To be honest this isn’t actually a launch as both devices are just listed on Motorola Germany’s official website and there wasn’t a special event.

The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus are both upgrades to the Moto G5 and G5 Plus released earlier this year and bumps the number of Motorola phones released in 2017 to ten.

Moto G5S

The Moto G5S brings a bigger 5.2-inch display with a 1080p resolution and a new metal unibody. It also features a brand new 16MP rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and 8x digital zoom. Battery capacity has also been raised to 3000mAh.

The rest of the specs remain the same. There is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 mobile platform, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The front camera also stays at 5MP but now has its own LED flash and an aperture size of 2.0.

The fingerprint scanner sits underneath the home button and there is a micro USB port, an audio jack and a micro SD card slot. The Moto G5S also has Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi a/b/g/n, dual SIM support (nano only) and runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

Moto G5S Plus

The Moto G5S Plus improves on the G5 Plus in multiple areas. The screen is larger at 5.5-inches, dual 13MP rear cameras for depth of field effects, an 8MP front facing camera and a metal body.

The design is identical to that of the G5S save for the dual cameras but they both look way better than their predecessors.

The Snapdragon 625 processor is still there but this version has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Battery capacity is kept at 3000mAh. The front camera has its own LED flash, a f/2.0 aperture, a pro mode and a panorama mode. There is also a fingerprint scanner in front that supports payment.

The Moto G5S Plus has NFC, dual SIM support, dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. There is Android Nougat 7.1 pre-installed and the phone has a water-repellent nano-coating like the G5S.

READ MORE: Moto E4 Plus Sells 100,000 Units In 24 Hours In India

Moto G5S and Moto G5S Pricing and Availability

The Moto G5S will sell for €249 ($295)and comes in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold. The Moto G5S Plus retails for €279 ($330) and is available in Lunar Gray and Blush Gold. There is no mention of when both devices will be up for sale.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: