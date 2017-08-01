BlackBerry KEYone Limited Edition Black Released In India

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Optiemus Infracom today launched the BlackBerry KEYone Limited Edition Black in India. The company is one of those given a license to release smartphones under the BlackBerry name. A teaser hinting at the Canadian brand’s return to the Indian market was released last week and it has done so with a bang.

You may be wondering why the name is so long. Apart from the fact that this version is completely black unlike the International variant that is a mixture of silver and black, the specs are also different.

The BlackBerry KEYone Limited Edition Black features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage instead of 3GB and 32GB ROM. It also has dual SIM support making it the second dual SIM Blackberry phone apart from the Indonesian-exclusive BlackBerry Aurora.

The rest of the specs are the same. You get a 4.5-inch touch screen display, Snapdragon 625 processor and 12MP rear camera. Front camera is 8MP and there is a front-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device uses a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. So you either use two SIM cards or one SIM and a microSD card. There is dual band WiFi, NFC, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The BlackBerry KEYone may run Android 7.1.1 but it is one of the most secure android smartphones on earth. It comes with BlackBerry’s security apps like DTEK by BlackBerry, Password keeper and a number of BlackBerry Productivity apps.

The BlackBerry KEYone Limited Edition Black will be available on the 8th of August as an Amazon India Exclusive. It will sell for Rs. 39,990 (∼$624) but will come with a number of offers.

READ MORE: BlackBerry Opens Official Weibo Account, Signals Return To China

Vodafone will provide up to 75GB of data for both prepaid and postpaid customers as well as new and existing ones. American Express is also throwing in 4,000 bonus points for those who purchase with their credit cards.

(Source, via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: