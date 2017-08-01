OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 4.5.7 Update Brings EIS for 4K Video Recording, New Font and July Security Patch

The OnePlus 5 has been getting steady updates since its launch. While some have brought new features, others have fixed bugs like the 911 reboot issue. A new update, OxygenOS 4.5.7 is rolling out already and brings a promised feature, optimizations and bug fixes.

The biggest addition in the new update is electronic image stabilization (EIS) for 4K recording. This feature was promised shortly after the release of the phone and they have kept to their words. The update also brings a new font OnePlus is calling Slate. You wil be able to switch between the default Roboto font and the new OnePlus Slate font.

Other additions include July’s security patch and the latest GMS package. WiFi connectivity has been optimized and there is also a battery optimization. Though it is unknown if that will solve the battery drain users are complaining about following the 911 reboot fix.

Sound leaks in the speakers when using earphones has been fixed, so also is the camera shutter sound when the device is in silent mode for Indian region. There is also a fix for missing sound channels when recording videos.

If the update hasn’t reached your phone yet, exercise some patience. Update size is stated as 310MB.

