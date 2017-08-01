[GIVEAWAY] Enter to win Xiaomi Mi Max 2 from Gearbest!

Giveaways are like the lottery. You are not sure if you are going to win but if you do not take part in them, you have zero chances of winning. That’s very smart, Linus.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is one of the best-oversized budget phablets you can buy.

For the price of less than $300, you will get an all-metal device that just looks premium, a humongous 6.44” display, great all around performance, MIUI 8 with a ton of features, stereo speakers setup, and a killer battery life.

