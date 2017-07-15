Moto E4 Plus Sells 100,000 Units In 24 Hours In India

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Lenovo launched the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus in India on Wednesday in India. While the Moto E4 was available right away, the Flipkart-exclusive Moto E4 Plus did not go on sale until almost midnight that day.

Report from Flipkart says it has sold 100,000 units of the new E series phone. According to the retail store, it sold 580 units per minute in the first hour of the phone being on sale. It also said there were a total of 150,000 visits to the product’s page within the same hour.

The Moto E4 is a 5.5-inch smartphone with a HD display. For its selling price of Rs. 9,999 (~$156), you get a 5000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a Mediatek MTK6737 SoC, Android 7.1.1 and a 13MP rear camera. You also get a 5MP front camera with LED flash and a fingerprint scanner.

That is value for money and a good reason for the device to have sold so much within a short time. Another reason can also be the deals Flipkart is offering alongside.

There is 5% off for Axis Bank Credit Card owners, 84GB of 4G data for Rs. 443 (~$7) for Idea Network users and Rs. 339 ($6.2) for Jio Network customers. The biggest may be the exchange offer where you can literally get the phone for just Rs.999 ($16) depending on the device you bring in.

