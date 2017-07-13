Motorola’s New Invite Is The Confirmation We Need For The Moto Z2 Force Launching On July 25

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Motorola has an event scheduled for July 25. Though it hasn’t said anything about what devices will be launching, its latest poster sort of confirms the Moto Z2 Force is one of them.

The invite for the event tagged #Hellomotoworld has the tagline “get ready to shatter your expectations” hinting at the shatterproof feature of the Moto Z2 Force.

Motorola’s ShatterShield technology which first appeared in the Droid Turbo 2 in 2015 and then the Moto Z Force Droid Edition in 2016 makes the display shatterproof. It will be making its next appearance in the Moto Z2 Force where it is expected to be more refined and better integrated with the display.

Apart from the Moto Z2 Force, we expect to see the Moto Z2 itself and a bunch of new Moto Mods. Earlier this week, we saw some new Moto Mods mentioned on Motorola China’s website. One of them is a portable printer and there is also an ink display mod and Lego robot mod.

The #hellomotoworld will hold in New York at 11:00 AM EST (3:00 PM GMT).

