Xiaomi’s Smallest Mi TV Just Got Its 3C Certification

Xiaomi offers its smart Mi TV line in varying sizes. At the moment, the largest Mi TV is 65-inches and the smallest is the 40-inch Mi TV 2. A new Xiaomi TV seen on the 3C website hints at a new TV smaller than 40-inches.

The new Xiaomi TV has model number L32M5-AZ1 and is manufactured by Beijing Xiaomi Eletronics Co.Ltd although the factory is listed as TCL Overseas Electronics (Huizhou) Co. Ltd.

Based on the model number, we think the TV has a 32-inch display which will make it the smallest Xiaomi TV ever made.

The average 32-inch TV is priced at ¥1299 (~$192) and Xiaomi’s cheapest smart TV is the 43-inch Mi TV 4A priced at ¥1899 (~$280). Xiaomi may decide to price the new TV at ¥1299 or even lower so that it can be affordable to a lot more people, most especially millennials or those living in small apartments.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Launches Mi Note 2 Special Edition With 6GB RAM & 64GB ROM For ¥2899 (~$426)

There is no date for the release of the new TV but we expect it to be around the corner as it has gotten its 3C certification already.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: