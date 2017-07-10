Motorola XT1789 Appears on Geekbench: Packs Snapdragon 6xx SoC, 3GB RAM & 16GB ROM

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A new Motorola device just appeared on GFXBench. The Motorola XT1789 has unusual specs that do not correspond to any of the upcoming Motorola phones making us wonder if this is a new device entirely.

It is not the Moto G5S because that is supposed to have a 5.2-inch display. Neither is it the G5S Plus as that will launch with a 5.5-inch screen. The camera configuration also differs from that of the Moto X4. So what device is this?

The Motorola XT1789 has a 5.0-inch FHD display. There is 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and an octa-core processor. The processor is clocked at 2.2GHz and is paired with an Adreno 508 GPU. This is either the Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 660.

For optics, the Motorola XT1789 has a 12MP rear camera that can record in 4K. The front camera is a 16MP sensor which is an unusual pixel count on a Motorola phone. The XT1789 runs Android 7.1.1 and has NFC too.

The specs definitely point at a mid-range device which makes us think it belongs to the G series or maybe it is a variant of the Moto X4. Until we get more details on the device, our guess is as good as yours.

