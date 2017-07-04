Moto X4 New Leaks Reveal Snapdragon 630, 8MP+12MP Dual Rear Cameras, Smaller Battery

Last year, there was no Moto X flagship phone. Instead of Moto X phone, Lenovo had introduced Moto Z line of flagship phones that carries support for Moto Mods accessories. However, the rumor mill has revealed that Lenovo will be launching the Moto X4 in the fourth quarter of this year. Its entire specifications and pricing for Indian audience have already surfaced. Earlier today, popular leakster, Evan Blass revealed some key information on the upcoming Moto X4.

Blass had tweeted in May that the forthcoming Moto X will be launching with Moto X4 moniker. Even though several details on its specifications had surfaced in the recent past, a person who is aware of the plans of Motorola has claimed that many of those specs are wrong.

He has revealed that the Moto X4 would be featuring a 5.2-inch screen that will be supporting a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. A leakster had claimed that the Moto X4 would be driven by Snapdragon 660, but fresh information states that it would be fueled by Snapdragon 630 that features an octa-core processor working at 2.2 GHz. The SoC would be coupled with 4 GB of RAM and it will be arriving with an inbuilt storage of 64 GB. Blass did not reveal whether the Moto X4 would be available in 32 GB version.

Lenovo Moto X4 will feature aluminum body, dual rear cameras, and IP68 water resistance https://t.co/c1s4iegoNG pic.twitter.com/p7yTKwCLmM — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 3, 2017

A previous leak had suggested that the Moto X4 would be coming with 3,800mAh battery, but newer information reveals that it would be packed with 3,000mAh battery. Also, the smartphone would be equipped with 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual rear camera sensors. On the front, it will be featuring a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Moto X4 would be featuring an IP68 certified chassis. The front-mounted fingerprint reader will be versatile enough to recognize gestures for on-screen navigations. As it was revealed in the previous week, the Moto X4 would be the first non-Google phone to support Project Fi MVNO. This will allow the phone to switch between different networks like Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular networks and Wi-Fi hotspots seamlessly.

A leaked video of Lenovo’s presentation that Moto X4 will come with some other features like Android Nougat OS, NFC, AI integration and always-on voice command. It won’t be carrying support for Moto Mods accessories. According to another leakster, Andi Yatim, the Moto X4 would be selling in India for Rs. 20,999 (~$324).

