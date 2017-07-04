AT&T Motorola Moto Z2 Force Press Render Leaked; Reveals its Design from Angles

Motorola was expected to unveil the Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force on June 30, but there was no announcement on these flagship phones. However, the arrival of these phones appears to be close at hand. Evan Blass who has revealed fresh information on Moto X4 specifications has also leaked a press render of the AT&T Motorola Moto Z2 Force to reveal its design.

Last year, the Moto Z and Moto Z Force were exclusively available through Verizon in the U.S. Although the unlocked version of Moto Z was also available for purchase in the U.S., the Moto Z Force could be only purchased through Verizon. However, going by the tweet from reliable leakster, Evan Blass, it can be said that Moto Z2 Force will be available through multiple carriers in the U.S. this year.

Moto Z2 Force for AT&T pic.twitter.com/N0h001Xema — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2017

As it can be seen in the above image, there is a AT&T logo present just above the Moto Mods accessories connector. Hence, this black colored handset is a AT&T edition of Moto Z2 Force. Previous rumors have revealed that the shatterproof screen totting phone would be also available through Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint. This indicates that all the major carriers of the U.S. will be selling the Moto Z2 Force.

There is no information available on when the Moto Z2 Force will be officially launched. In 2016, the original Moto Z was introduced in June but it was made available for purchase by September. The recent leaks on Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force suggest that they should get unveiled soon.

Rumors have revealed that the Moto Z2 Force would be coming with a ShatterShield display of 5.5 inches and it will be supporting a quad HD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The flagship phone would be fueled by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The rear of the phone will be flanked with dual cameras that will be coupled with dual-LED flash. Last year, the 3.5mm audio jack feature was axed from the Moto Z.

Leaked information has revealed that the company would be bringing back the feature on Moto Z2 and Z2 Force. Both the smartphones are rumored to come with similar specs, but one of the major differences between the two would be that the Moto Z2 will not be featuring a ShatterShield screen.

