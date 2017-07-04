Moto M Spotted on GFXBench Smaller Screen, More RAM for 32 GB Model

Lenovo had launched the Moto M (model number XT1662) totting 5.5-inch FHD screen in the last quarter of 2016. Today, the Moto M bearing the same model number has appeared on GFXBench benchmarking platform with some modified specs.

One of the most striking changes that can be seen on the freshest listing of Moto M on GFXBench is that it features a 4.6-inch display that carries support for full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

Also, the 32 GB model of Moto M had featured 3 GB of RAM. There was another 64 GB variant of the phablet that came with 4 GB of RAM. The recent GFXBench listing of Moto M shows that it features 32 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM.

The listing contains two CPU variants such as MediaTek MT6755 (Helio P10) and MT6755T (Helio P15) for the Moto M. The Helio P10 model is running on Android Marshmallow whereas the Helio P15 variant is running on Android Nougat. Both the models feature the same amount of RAM and internal storage.

Last year, Lenovo had released the Moto M with Helio P10 in China and the Indian markets received its Helio P15 edition. The benchmark listing also reveals a 16-megapixel rear camera 4K video recording support and an 8-megapixel frontal shooter which can shoot full HD videos.

It is strange to see the original Moto M listed with different specs on the benchmarking site when there are rumors on the arrival of its successor model. There is a possibility that Motorola could be testing a new phone that is based on 2016’s Moto M and that could be the reason why it is carrying the same model number. Also, there is possibility that the company could be prepping up to release a new variant or successor for the phone for regions outside of China and India.

A leakster who has been consistently spilling information on upcoming Moto phones has claimed that the Moto M2 is slated for a launch in October this year. He has revealed that the Moto M2 would be equipped with a 5.5-inch full HD screen. He added that the 64 GB Moto M2 will have 4 GB of RAM and the 128 GB Moto M2 will include 6 GB of RAM. Motorola is also speculated to launch the Moto X4 in the last quarter of this year.

