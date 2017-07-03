Moto M2 Pegged to Launch in October 2017 with MediaTek Helio P20, 6 GB RAM

The first-generation Motorola Moto M was announced in November 2016. It was exclusively available in China at launch, but later it was also made available in other markets. Speculations have it that the company is working on a second-generation edition of Moto M2. Well-known leakster, Andri Yatim has claimed that the Moto M2 would be launching in October 2017.

According to Yatim’s tweet, the Moto M2 will be releasing in more markets this year. It will be coming with 5.5-inch full HD display like the original Moto M. Its 64 GB storage variant will be coming with 4 GB of RAM whereas its 128 GB variant would be featuring 6 GB of RAM.

#motorola #motoM2 to be available in more markets, with cutting edge @MediaTek processors, by OCT 2017. 5.5FHD, 4/6GB RAM + 32/64GB. — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) July 2, 2017

The leakster also claims that the Moto M2 will be powered by a cutting edge MediaTek processor. A smartphone with model number Lenovo XT1920-3 that was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform and Wi-Fi Alliance certification site. Speculations are rife that it could be the Moto M2. The Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance listing have revealed that the alleged Moto M2 is driven by MediaTek Helio P20 chipset.

On Geekbench, it scored 1,163 points on single-core test and it recorded 4,835 points in multi-core test. The Helio P20 clocks at 1.85 GHz and is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The phone is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing also revealed that the Lenovo XT1920-3 is driven by Helio P20 (MT6797CH) and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

In the first half of 2017, Motorola had released smartphones like the Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus. Motorola has numerous smartphones that are waiting to release in the second half of the year. The upcoming phones for the company are Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus, Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4. The Moto M2 is speculated to launch in October 2017.

The original Moto M is powered by MediaTek Helio P10. However, in India, the company had released its Helio P15 edition. The 32 GB Moto M came with 3 GB of RAM whereas its 64 GB model features 4 GB of RAM. Apart from the aforementioned details on Moto M2, there is no information on the specs of the phone. More details on Moto M2 specs may surface as its fourth quarter release draws near.

