Meizu A5 Official: 2GB RAM, Flyme 6, Large Battery, 699 Yuan ($103)

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu has launched a new smartphone in its Blue Charm series, making the device a budget model. The Meizu A5 is the company’s latest budget smartphone which comes in at just 699 Yuan ($103). Despite this cheap price tag, the A5 presents with a nice, premium body which looks way more than that of a $100 smartphone.

Design & Specifications

Design wise, the Meizu A5 features the traditional design for which Meizu is known but as stated earlier the device has a premium looking body manufactured using polycarbonate material, with the back cover moulded using high-precision CNC grinding process. The device has the usual capacitive keys at the right-hand side while at the rear, there is a single camera with a round LED flash design located under the camera. The device comes with a dimension of 144 x 70.5 x 8.3mm and weighs 140g.

Talking about the specs, the Meizu A5 sports a 5-inch 720p display and is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 processor backed by 2GB of RAM with Mali-T720 GPU. The A5 also has a 16GB native storage which is likely expandable. The A5’s camera is composed of an 8MP rear camera unit and a modest 5MP front camera. The interface is provided by Meizu’s custom Flyme 6 based on Android Marshmallow while keeping the lights on is a large 3,060mAh built-in battery.

Meizu A5 Price & Availability

The 699 Yuan ($103) Meizu A5 will go on sale today July 3 at 10 AM in China. The device is available in Matte Black, Silver and Champagne Gold colours. At present, only the Matte Black version is available for sale and you can check out the official sales page here. We don’t know when the budget Blue Charm phone will starts shipping out of China.

