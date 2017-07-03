Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Canceled? Xiaomi X1 with Full-Screen, SD 660, Dual Rear Cam Releasing Instead

Xiaomi is selling Mi series smartphones as high-end and flagship devices. The Redmi series includes midrange smartphones. Fresh information coming from a Chinese leakster suggests that Xiaomi may introduce a new series of phones called Xiaomi X and the Xiaomi X1 will be its very first device.

The leakster has revealed two variants of the Xiaomi X1 which includes a full-screen design version and a regular screen edition. The text on the following image states it is a TPU case for Xiaomi X1.

The first variant has a 5.5-inch Pegasus display with full-screen design. It will deliver a screen resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels. It will be driven by Snapdragon 660 chipset. It will include a IMX362 or IMX386 dual camera system, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack. The tipster has provided two sets of standard and high of Xiaomi X1 along with their pricing. The first set include:

Standard model

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for 1,999 Yuan (~$294) or 2,299 Yuan (~$339)

High model

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for 2,499 Yuan (~$368) or 2,799 Yuan (~$412)

The second set of standard and high models include:

Standard model

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for 2,299 Yuan (~$339)

High model

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for 2,799 Yuan (~$412)

The second Xiaomi X1 variant is expected to come with a regular screen. Its screen resolution is unavailable, but it is likely to support full HD resolution. It will be also fueled by Snapdragon 660 chipset. It may feature a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For this variant also, the leakster has provided the same set of pricing for two types of standard and high models.

Hence, it is likely that the regular screen totting Xiaomi X1 may come with 4 GB/64 GB standard and 4 GB/128 GB high models and the X1 featuring full-screen display may arrive with 6 GB/64 GB standard and 6 GB/128 high models. The Xiaomi X1 could be the Xiaomi Jason phone that has been spotted on GFXBench.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Cancelled?

The tipster further claims that the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 may have been canceled by the company probably because the original model may not have sold well. Hence, there is no information on its existence. During the Surge S1 conference presentation event held earlier this year, the company only spoke nothing about Redmi Pro series, but gave information on Redmi and Redmi Pro series. Hence, there is a possibility that the Redmi Pro 2 will not release and even Redmi Pro series has been cut off.

A report from the previous month speculated that the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 would be coming with a full-screen display. However, it now seems that the rumored phone could be the Xiaomi X1. The leakster claims that the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, Xiaomi X1 and MIUI 9 ROM would be releasing in this month.

