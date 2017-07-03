Samsung Galaxy Note FE is Official; Features Galaxy Note 7’s Specs, Galaxy S8 UI

Samsung has finally relaunched the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 as the Galaxy Note FE (Fan Edition) in South Korea. As the rumor mill had revealed, the Galaxy Note FE has similar specs as the original Note 7, but it sports the user interface of Galaxy S8 along with the Bixby AI.

LG Uplus is already receiving pre-orders of the Galaxy Note FE with a pricing of 700,000 KRW (~$611). The South Korean company will be selling only limited units of Galaxy Note FE. Samsung will be selling only 400,000 units in the home country. There is still no information on the availability of Galaxy Note FE in other markets.

In South Korea, the phablet is available in four colors like Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum and Silver Titanium. The original Note 7 was also made available in same color options. With every order of Note FE, Samsung is also providing a cover case that matches with the color of the handset. It features a distinctive logo of Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition on its rear panel.

Is Galaxy Note FE Safe to Use?

Samsung states that the Galaxy Note FE is made from unused Galaxy Note 7 and unused components. Because of the faulty battery issue that caused the Note FE to explode, Samsung recalled 3 million units of the phablet and met with big financial loss. Since disposing so many Note 7 units could lead to environmental hazard, Samsung decided on selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 which could also help in softening its financial loss.

In January, after investigating on multiple instances of Galaxy Note 7 explosions, Samsung confirmed that the faulty battery was the cause of the problem. Hence, it laid down an 8-point safety check procedure to ensure that the battery used in its phone is completely safe. The original Galaxy Note 7 came with 3,500mAh battery, but the newly launched Galaxy Note FE has a reduced battery of 3,200mAh capacity.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Coming in 64 GB, 128 GB Storages; Would be the Most Expensive Galaxy Note

Samsung Galaxy Note FE Specifications

The Galaxy Note FE comes with a 5.7-inch S-AMOLED screen that produces a QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. It is driven by Snapdragon 821 chipset that includes a quad-core CPU and Adreno 530 graphics. The SoC is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and a native storage of 64 GB.

It sports a IP68 certified chassis that features that is fitted with security features like front-mounted fingerprint scanner and an iris scanner. It also comes with an S-Pen. It sports the same software that is available on the Galaxy S8 which includes features like “Always On” function and Bixby AI without a dedicated button for it. It includes a 3,200mAh battery.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: