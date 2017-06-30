Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Coming in 64 GB, 128 GB Storages; Would be the Most Expensive Galaxy Note

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumors is picking up pace as fresher information on the phablet is surfacing on daily basis. New information coming from a Chinese publication states that Samsung will be selling the Galaxy Note 8 in two storage editions of 64 GB and 128 GB.

The Galaxy Note 7 that was launched in August and discontinued in few months because of its faulty battery came in only one storage version of 64 GB. Even the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with an internal storage capacity of 64 GB. However, in select markets, Samsung is selling the Galaxy S8+ with 6 GB of RAM with a native storage of 128 GB. In the same way, the Galaxy Note 8 which is rumored to be slightly bigger than the Note 7 will be also coming in 64 GB and 128 GB storage sizes.

Also, the Galaxy Note 8 will also come with an external storage feature that will let users to add up to 256 GB of microSD card. Well-known tipster, Evan Blass, had revealed in the previous week that the Galaxy Note 8 would be coming with a higher price tag of €999 (~$1,140).

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s Horizontal Dual Rear Cameras Revealed Again in Real-Life Image & Render

The Chinese publication has also reported that the Galaxy Note 8 would be selling for about $1,000 in the home country of South Korea. In other markets like North America, South America and Europe, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sell for $1,100. Such a pricing will make the Galaxy Note 8 not only the costliest Galaxy Note phablet ever.

A lot of information on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have surfaced in this month. The Note 8 is rumored to arrive with a 6.3-inch full-screen Infinity Display like the one available on Galaxy S8 duo. It is expected to arrive in Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chipset models. The SoC will be coupled with 6 GB of RAM and the phablet will be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It will be packed with a 3,300mAh battery.

A recent report suggest that the South Korean company has decided on placing the fingerprint scanner on the rear panel on the right side of the horizontally designed dual camera module and its LED flash. However, it was reported that the biometric recognition feature will be placed under the display. As far as Galaxy Note 8 launch date is concerned, some sources say it will be unveiling in August whereas other sources suggest that it will get announced in the second half of September.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: