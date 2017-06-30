OPPO R11 Plus Sale Goes Live on JD.com For 3699 Yuan ($546)

After the OPPO R11 and R11 Plus were launched in China on July 10, the R11 went up for sale on July 16 and the R11 Plus was slated to start selling on July 30. The OPPO R11 Plus went up for sale today on Jingdong (JD.com) as scheduled.

The R11 Plus went up on sale at 10 AM today on Jingdong. Reservation for the sale had opened on June 23 on OPPO’s official flagship store on JD.com and was closed by 9 AM today (June 30). As at the time of writing, the device is presently on sale to those who made reservations and this will likely be on for a limited time frame. It comes with a price tag of 3699 Yuan ($546) and OPPO is offering some freebies like headphones, selfie stick with purchases while stock lasts.

Read More: OnePlus 5 vs Oppo R11: Let’s See How They Significantly Differ From Each Other

When compared with the R11, the OPPO R11 Plus comes with three major changes. Going by the name, the model features a larger 6-inch 1080p display and there is equally a bigger 4000mAh battery and a bigger 6GB RAM onboard. Apart from these., the OPPO R11 and R11 Plus are similar. Both features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 660 chip, a 20MP + 16MP dual rear camera setup, a 20MP selfie camera, Color OS 3.1, VOOC flash fast charging technology and lots more. The R11 Plus is available in Gold, Rose Gold and Black colors.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: