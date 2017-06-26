Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launched Delayed to September; $900 Pricing & Lots of Features Revealed

Samsung has been launching its Note series smartphones in the month of August since 2015. However, well-known leakster, Evan Blass, is of the view that the Galaxy Note 8 would be launching in the second half of September this year.

On Venture Beat, Blass has revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 would be the costliest mass-produced smartphone and it will be launching in September’s second half. However, a previous rumors had revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 would be launching in August. Blass claims that the Note 8 would be priced at €999 in European markets. In the US, the phablet is expected to be arrive with a slightly lower price of about $900.

The leakster has further stated that the Galaxy Note 8 will be arriving with a 6.3-inch dual edge curved screen. As the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones, the Note 8 would be supporting an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

Samsung will differentiate the Galaxy Note 8 from the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ by providing exclusive features for the S-Pen stylus. On the software front, the Note 8 will deliver better split-screen multitasking experience. The S-Pen is expected to come with new features like language translation for full sentence and currency conversion. It will also bring the ability to add handwritten notes on always-on display.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 would be coming with a pair of 12-megapixel cameras enabled with OIS on its rear panel. Even though the rumor mill has been claiming that the Note 8 would be featuring a front-mounted fingerprint reader, Blass has revealed that the phablet would continue to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. He has added that the fingerprint sensor will be placed on the right side of the LED flash and hear rate sensor. However, there would be a greater distance separating them. Like the Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones, the Galaxy Note 8 would be also carrying support for DeX desktop mode through the same dock.

Depending on different markets, the Note 8 would be coming in Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 variants. This debunks the rumors that claim the Note 8 would be the first phone to be driven by Snapdragon 836 SoC. The SoC will be coupled with 6 GB of RAM. The RAM capacity will also different the Note 8 from the Galaxy S8 that feature 4 GB of RAM in certain markets in the U.S. Other rumors hint that there would a Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition featuring 8 GB of RAM in certain markets like South Korea and China. In the U.S., the Galaxy Note 8 would be made available through all the popular carriers.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to house a 3,300mAh battery. It indicates that Samsung will reducing the battery size by 200mAh as compared to 3,500mAh battery on the discontinued Galaxy Note 7. The Note 8 would be coming in colors like black, blue and gold. Blass has also said that the official name of Samsung’s upcoming phablet will be official named as Galaxy Note8 and not Galaxy Note 8.

(source)

