Meizu Pro 7 & Pro 7 Plus Specs & Prices Leaked, Launching Next Month

Just recently, the Meizu Pro 7 was revealed as launching on July 26 which is next month. There is another leak which reaffirms that the Pro 7 will indeed be launched in July. The leak also says the Pro 7 may likely go on sale on August 4 after the July 26 launch event.

Meizu Pro 7 is the company’s flagship for this year and the device is expected to come with a spectacular design which has already been exposed and a powerful specs lineup. The device will be launched alongside the Pro 7 Plus with a bigger display. The prices of both the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus have now leaked and they are perhaps more than you’d expect. The Pro 7 will retail for 2799 Yuan (~$409) for the base model while the higher version will carry a price tag of 3299 Yuan (around $484). On the other hand, the Meizu Pro 7 Plus will start at 3299 yuan (~$484) while the higher version will sell for 3799 yuan (~$555). The prices are ridiclously high such that these are too bad instead of too good to be true.

In addition, the latest rumored specs of the Pro 7 tips the device as packing a 5.5-inch display as against 5.2 inches on previous leakes. However, the new leak also tips the Pro 7 as coming with a MeidaTek Helio X30 chip. and a dual Sony IMX386 + IMX286 dual cameras among others. But we still don’t know if the product with a Exynos 8895 version but there are rumours it does. Other specs include a 16MP front camera, 3.5mm audio jack as well as a USB Type-C port. The device is also expected to come with Meizu’s trademark mBack home button and its fast charging technology. We won’t forget in a hurry the e-ink secondary display the Pro 7 is said to come with which would be located at the rear and would show notifcations as well as display time, date etc.

