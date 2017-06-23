Meizu Pro 7 Said To Launch On July 26 With Helio X30

Meizu has been unusually low in the number of smartphones they have released so far this year when compared with smartphones released last year. Apart from the launch of the Meizu E2 with its spectacular LED flash design, we are yet to see a new model with flagship design. But all that will likely be changing soon as the tech giant will launch the long awaited Pro 7 soon.

The Meizu Pro has been the subject of recent rumours and has been a long awaited device. The flagship model has now tipped as coming on July 26. The tip is an unofficial one that can’t really be authenticated so we can treat it as a rumour. But then, anything is possible when it comes to China’s OEMs and rumours/ leaks.

The leaked renders of the Pro 7 which have made the rounds over the week, all make the Pro 7 a smartphone to look forward to. The design looks like an innovative one with a secondary display stationed at the back of the device. The secondary display will show notifications like incoming messages, missed calls, WeChat messages, date and time. The display is said to be an E-ink display.

Read More: Meizu Pro 7 Prototype Spotted Confirming Dual Camera and Possible Rear Screen

Apart from the secondary display, the Meizu Pro 7 is also expected to come with an innovative design which includes an ultra-thin frame and Meizu’s mBack. The device is also tipped as packing a MediaTek Helio X30 chip, a 5.2-inch 1080p display up front and a dual Sony IMX386 + IMX286 dual cameras among others. The Meizu Pro 7 Plus is also expected to debut along with the Pro 7 with a larger 5.7-inch 2K screen and likely equipped with a Samsung Exynos 8895 processor, or Helio X30 standard version of the processor.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: