OPPO R11 Will Make Its Way To Taiwan for NT$ 15,990 ($525)

The OPPO R11 and R11 Plus were unveiled a few weeks ago and they are already on sale in China. For those outside China, OPPO has announced that its first stop is Taiwan.

The dual camera smartphone is the world’s first Snapdragon 660 device. It has a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The dual camera combo includes a 16MP f/1.7 Sony IMX398 sensor and a 20MP f/2.6 Sony IMX350 sensor with telephoto lens. The front camera is a 20MP f/2.0 sensor.

OPPO bundles the R11 with a 3000mAh battery with its VOOC fast charge technology. There is Android 7.1.1 Nougat on board with OPPO’s Color OS 3.1 on top.

The OPPO R11 is priced at ¥2999 (~$439) but will sell for NT $ 15,990 in Taiwan (~$526). It is still unknown if the larger R11 Plus will also be launched in Taiwan.

The R11 Plus has a 6-inch display, 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It also has a bigger 4000mAh battery.

