Moto X4 Not Launching on June 30; Moto Z2 May Get Unveiled This Month

Previous rumors have revealed that the Motorola may launch the Moto X4 smartphone on June 30. However, Andri Yatim, a leakster who has been consistently revealing information on upcoming Motorola devices claim that the Moto X4’s arrival has been delayed. He also states that Motorola may mention the Moto Z2 on June 30.

It is likely that the delayed arrival of Moto X4 is because Qualcomm is struggling to fulfil the demand of Snapdragon 660 that is expected to power a couple of mid-range phones including the Moto X4. There is no confirmation on which device the company would be unveiling on June 30. On the same date, Motorola is expected to release the Moto E4 Plus in the U.S. The Moto X4 comes with 5.2-inch FHD, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB / 64 GB storage versions, dual rear cameras, IP68 certified body with 3D glass finish, and 3,800mAh battery. The Moto G5S and Moto G5S+ are said to arrive as improved versions of the Moto G5 and G5 Plus.

June 30 will be anticlimactic. #MotoE4+ launch and MAYBE a mention of Z2, instead of scheduled X4 launch. Thanks, Qualcomm. — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 24, 2017

The Moto Z2 will be a higher-end version of the Moto Z2 Play that was unveiled at the start of this month. Rumors have revealed that the Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone is 64 GB. It is also rumored to feature a microSD card slot. The original Moto Z phone that came in last year did not feature a 3.5mm audio jack. However, speculations have been hinting that the Moto Z2 will be coming with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Moto Z2 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch QHD display that will be covered with 2.5D glass. It will be arriving with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Like most flagship, the phone will come loaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The Moto Z2 Force that is expected to come with an unbreakable screen dubbed as ShatterShield is also expected to launch alongside the Moto Z2. The Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 will support MotoMods accessories. Motorola is expected to release a couple of smartphones this year such as Moto X4, Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force, Moto G5S and Moto G5S+.

