Vivo X9S & X9S Plus Promotional Poster Leaks, Likely Launching Soon

Before the launch of the first Snapdragon 660 smartphone, Vivo X9S was tipped to be the first smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 660 chip. That is now history because we are yet to see the Vivo X9S while the OPPO R11 is already priding itself as the first to utilise Qualcomm’s latest mid-range chip.

Despite that situation, Vivo may be gearing up to launch the X9S along with the X9S Plus as the next set of SD-660 phones, perhaps. A photo has been shared on Weibo which looked like a promotional poster for the Vivo X9S and X9S Plus. The Weibo tipster who shared the photo hinted that the poster was spotted in a Vivo experience store apparently in China. The tipster thinks and we do too, that the poster could be an indication the model will soon be launched. Recall that OPPO used the same format in promoting the R11 before it was eventually launched.

The poster itself reveals the renders of what should be the X9s and X9s Plus even though we cannot distinguish the two. We can also gather from the renders the presence of a single rear camera unit, something that casts a doubt over the authenticity of this leak. Also, up front, the device seems to have a dual selfie camera setup. The dual setup at the front is part of the promotional caption of the poster which projects the 20MP dual selfie camera with soft flash which the TENAA listing for the X9s Plus reveals is a 20MP + 5MP combination.

The Vivo X9s and X9s Plus are basically upgrades of the X9 and X9 Plus released last year. The X9s recently received 3C certification in China. Both models will, as usual, be different from each other in size but their specs would be similar while they would come with some upgraded specs over the previous-generation models. Some of the specs include a 3,920mAh battery inside the X9s Plus and a front fingerprint sensor embedded under the physical Home button.

