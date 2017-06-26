Nubia Z17 Lite Allegedly Surfaces on TENAA with Lower CPU Speed, Smaller Battery

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Nubia Z17 flagship smartphone that was released recently is one of the most powerful smartphones of this year. Now, ZTE appears to be working on the launch a stripped-down edition of its flagship. The alleged Nubia Z17 Lite has surfaced on TENAA with a model number of NX591J.

According to TENAA listing, the NX5911 Nubia phone measures 152.8 x 72.55 x 7.95mm and its weight is 169 grams. It features a 5.5-inch TFT screen that offers FHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Below the display is the trademark red ring Home button. The alleged Nubia Z17 Lite is fueled by 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The exact name of the chipset is not present on the TENAA listing. It will be coming with a 3,100mAh battery which is slightly smaller than the 3,200mAh battery present on the Nubia Z17.

The alleged Nubia Z17 Lite features 6 GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone is 64 GB. The phone features a dual rear camera system. However, the TENAA listing only reveals the main camera of the dual camera module as 12-megapixel and it does not mention any information about the secondary camera sensor. A dual-LED flash can be seen next to the twin camera system.

Read More: ZTE Nubia Z17 v/s Xiaomi Mi 6: We Help You Decide Which One To Go For

Like the Nubia Z17 flagship, its alleged Lite edition may also feature a 12-megapixel sensor + a 23-megapixel sensor. The front side of the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor. The rear side of the phone also features a fingerprint reader and a nubia logo at the center. It will come loaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat that will be overlaid with the latest nubia UI skin. It will be arriving in color choices like black, silver and gold.

Since the device has appeared on TENAA, it seems that the arrival of the Nubia Z17 Lite is close at hand. At present, there is no information on the pricing and availability of the phone.

The Nubia Z17 that is currently only available in China is the world’s first smartphone to support Quick Charge 4+ rapid charging feature from Qualcomm. Moreover, it is also the first Snapdragon 835 smartphone with 8 GB of RAM. Apart from its dual camera feature, it features a true bezel-less display. The only major competitors for the Nubia Z17 is the OnePlus 5 and Xiaomi Mi 6.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: