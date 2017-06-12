Moto X4 Full Specifications, Pricing, Leaked Images: Everything You Wanted to Know

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Moto X series of flagship smartphones was introduced by Motorola in 2013. However, when Motorola was taken over by Lenovo, the Moto X flagship phones were replaced by the new Moto Z series. Hence, there was no Moto X phone in the previous year. Since the last quarter of 2016, the rumor mill has been claiming that a Moto X phone would be launching this year. In the previous month, it was revealed that the Moto X (2017) would be launching as Moto X4. Andri Yatim, a leakster, has revealed its entire specs and pricing. It is pegged to debut on June 30. Here is everything you wanted to know on the Moto X4:

Let's stop calling it "Moto X 2017," eh? pic.twitter.com/dBnUr5n7CU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 13, 2017

Moto X4 Specifications and Features

A recent tweet from Yatim shows that the Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch FHD display that produces a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Other rumors have revealed that it would the screen would be featuring a 3D glass.

The Snapdragon 660 chipset is present under its hood along with 4 GB of RAM. It will be coming in 32 GB and 64 GB storage models. There is no confirmation on whether it will be featuring a microSD card slot.

Wow. Getting a LOT of #motoX4 questions. 5.2" FHD, SD660, 4GB+32/64GB, 3800mAh, Dual 13MP f1.7+f2.2 Front w LED. NFC, TouchID. Glass+Metal. — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 10, 2017

The Moto X4 has a dual camera setup on its rear panel dubbed as SmartCam which includes a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture + another 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Leaked images show that it is coupled with dual-LED flash. Its front-facing camera is enabled with a LED flash.

Some of the other features that will be coming on Moto X4 have been revealed through a leaked video that was reportedly recorded during a recent Lenovo/Motorola event. It revealed that the Moto X4 features include NFC, front-mounted fingerprint reader, IP68 certified glass and metal combination chassis and 3x carrier aggregation, AI integration and always-on voice command.

3800mAh. SD 660, so fast charging 3.0 via USB type C — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 10, 2017

It is equipped with a 3,800mAh battery that is enabled with fast charging through USB-C. It will come preinstalled with Android Nougat OS.

Read More: Hello Brazil! New Moto Phone Launching on June 21, May Be Moto E4 or Moto Z2

Moto X4 Pricing, Launch Date

If you're looking for a complete all rounder, the #motoX4, out supposedly June 30th, is your best bet. IP68, Dual Camera, Glass build. #moto — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 9, 2017

iPhone 7 DUAL CAMERA envy? #motoG5S+, #motoX4 and #motoZ2Force all coming summer 2017. Rs 17999, Rs 20999 and Rs38999 respectively. #Moto — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 8, 2017

The Moto X4 that is tagged as “Unlimited Perfection” by the manufacturer is speculated to get unveiled on June 30. The tipster has previously revealed that the Moto X4 would be arriving with a price tag of Rs. 20,999 (~$326). It is known whether this pricing belongs to 4 GB + 32 GB model or 4 GB + 64 GB variant.

(source 1,2)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: