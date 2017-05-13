Moto X4 Formerly Known as Moto X (2017) Leaks in New Video

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Moto X used to be Motorola’s flagship device but last year, it was ditched in favor of the Moto Z. The first gen Moto X was released in 2013, and was followed by the Moto X 2nd Gen in 2014 and the Moto X Force in 2015. This year it is coming back not as the Moto X (2017) but as the Moto X4.

The new name was revealed last night on Twitter by Evan Blass. However, that is not the only info released about the upcoming smartphone. A short video was also posted on Baidu by a Chinese user. The video was recorded during a presentation of the Moto X4 and the 9-second long video reveals some interesting features of the phone.

Let's stop calling it "Moto X 2017," eh? pic.twitter.com/dBnUr5n7CU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 13, 2017

The Moto X4 will come with a metal and glass body, 3x Carrier Aggregation, IP68 rating, AI integration, and the famous always-on voice command. What we were also able to catch from the video is the presence of dual rear cameras on the Moto X4 with a dual LED flash sitting at the top. The design of the LED flash is different from the one we saw in leaked press renders last month but the whole setup still shares the same design as the Moto Z.

The glass and metal design looks good but I am sure some of us will miss the Moto Maker customization that was one of the highlights of the earlier generation models.

Alongside the above specs, more specification details of the Moto X4 were also released on Reddit. The phone will come with a 5.5-inch display with 3D glass, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 660, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. It will also have a 3800mAh battery with quick charge, a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, and laser autofocus.

Very impressive specs, right? We believe Lenovo might be on to something with the Moto X4 judging from the perfect blend of mid-range specs and flagship features on the device. If these specs are true and the price doesn’t exceed $400, then the Moto X4 is likely going to replicate the success of the first gen Moto G.

People are already unhappy that the Moto Z2 Play will feature a smaller battery and we all know the Moto Mods didn’t really hit the mark. So instead of the Moto Z2 Play, I expect to see people settling for the Moto X4.

