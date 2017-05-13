Meizu & Samsung May 12 Event: What Seems to Be Cooking? Pro 7?

Meizu has always used MediaTek’s processors but this has always not been issues considering the numerous long-term constraints Meizu has to grapple with, like the absence of Cat. 4 LTE band support and others. Although Miezu and Qualcomm settled their long-standing patent dispute late last year, it may take up to the end of 2017 to see a Qualcomm chip performing on a Meizu mobile phone. The question which keeps popping is; which chip would the expected Meizu Pro 7 feature?

Recent reports reveal that Meizu and Samsung held a very low-key joint event on May 12 tagged Meizu + Samsung Tech Day. The event wasn’t publicised and the agenda was also unknown. Could this be an indication that both companies are in the process of sealing a collaborative deal? We don’t know about that but with Samsung hoarding, a lion share of the Snapdragon 835 processors, it could be that both companies are about sealing a deal to feature a Samsung chip for the expected Meizu Pro 7.

The Pro 7 has been on the front burner for a while now but details are still sketchy about the next Meizu flagship. Since Samsung Galaxy S8 series used the latest Qualcomm snapdragon 835 and since the Exynos 8895 is a very good and efficient chip, it is fair to speculate that Meizu could be negotiating a deal for it. If Meizu needs a chip from Samsung, of course, it is not difficult to guess that it will be the Exynos 8895 and most likely the Pro 7 will be the device to have it. That won’t be the first time a Meizu phone will feature an Exynos chip so, that isn’t ruled out.

