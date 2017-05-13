Samsung Prepares To Launch Mid-Range Exynos 7872 SoC with Full Network Support

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung’s Exynos 8895 high-end processor is quite powerful that it even trumps the Snapdragon 835 processor in multiple areas. However, there is an issue that has been plaguing Exynos processors and that is limited network support. News has it that Samsung is planning to release a new mid-range chip that will support all the network bands in China.

The new chip said to be called the Exynos 7872 is built using the 14nm FinFET process and belongs to the Exynos 7 Octa series. The processor will have six-cores: four cortex-A53 cores for power efficiency and two cortex-A73 cores for performance. For its GPU it will have a Mali-T830 MP2, and a fully-integrated modem for improved network support. From the configuration, this can be Samsung’s answer to the Snapdragon 65x series.

Report says the Exynos 7872 will offer a 70% improvement in performance and a 30% reduction in power consumption compared to older 28nm chips. Samsung’s Exynos 7 series are used in its Galaxy A smartphones and the Exynos 7872 should show up in newer models after its October launch. Samsung may also replace the mid-range Snapdragon processors in its Galaxy C series with the new chip.

