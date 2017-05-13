Grab The OnePlus 3T on Gearbest for $408 with Coupon Code

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OnePlus is already working on releasing a new phone but the OnePlus 3T is still a great buy. The flagship device which was released in November 2016 is still a contender against some 2017 flagships.

The OnePlus 3T is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor. There is 6GB of RAM on board and it is available with 64GB or 128GB of storage. It also comes with a 3400mAh battery with one of the speediest fast charge technology on the planet.

On the official website, the 64GB model sells for $439 but GearBest is offering the Gunmetal Grey version for $408 if you add the coupon code “3TGB” at checkout. That knocks off enough money that can be used to purchase a protective case or a pair of earphones.

There is no mention of how long the sale will last but you should hurry. The rest of the specs includes a 5.5-inch FHD optic AMOLED display, a 16MP rear camera with OIS and PDAF, a 16MP front camera, a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

