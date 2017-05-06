Lenovo Shaves off Battery Capacity in The Moto Z2 Play to Allow for Thinner Body

A fortnight ago, we saw official press renders of the Moto Z2 Play surface online. While there weren’t so many changes, one of those we took note of was the slightly thinner body. That singular design change meant that the Moto Z2 Play may feature a smaller battery.

Turns out our prediction was true. The Moto Z2 Play will indeed feature a smaller battery. This was confirmed by VentureBeat, citing a marketing material as their source. Rather than the 3510mAh battery that graced the first-gen Moto Z Play, the Moto Z2 Play will come with a 3000mAh battery. That’s a 14% reduction in battery capacity.

The reduction in battery capacity results in the Moto Z2 Play having its thickness and weight cut down by a millimeter and 20g respectively. The processor is said to be the Snapdragon 626 which is an upgraded version of the SD625 but with a higher clock speed. The RAM has also been bumped up to 4GB and storage is now 64GB.

The rear camera has also been replaced. It is now a 12MP sensor with a f/1.7 aperture and dual autofocus pixels instead of the 16MP f/2.0 module on the original Z Play. The front facing camera remains a 5MP shooter and the screen, a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

Why Lenovo decided to reduce the thickness of the phone at the expense of battery life is best known to them but we can’t remember anyone complaining about the Z Play’s thickness.

