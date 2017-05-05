Leaked Renders of Honor 9 Lacks 3.5mm Audio Jack

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

LeEco and Xiaomi are two Chinese manufacturers that have phones without headphone jacks. Huawei might be joining them soon as leaked images of the yet-to-be-released Honor 9 reveals the lack of an audio jack.

While the images are renders and aren’t confirmed to have originated from Huawei, we can’t rule out the possibility of it happening. It makes perfect sense that the first phone to not have an audio jack may come from the Honor sub-brand and not the main Huawei brand.

Instead of dealing with the backlash and possible sales drop that may arise from the removal of the audio port if it were the flagship Huawei P10 or Huawei P10 Plus. It is safer to test the waters with the Honor 9. The outcome will determine if Huawei will make the decision to either remove or retain the audio jack in the next Huawei flagship.

The render shows the Honor 9 still keeps its dual rear cameras and glass back and front. There is a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and what appears to be dual front cameras as well. The top of the phone is bare while the bottom houses the USB Type-C port flanked on both sides by speaker grilles. Volume rocker and power button are lined up on the right.

Like it is mentioned above, these images have not been verified to have come from Huawei, so take this info with a pinch of salt.

(Source, via)

